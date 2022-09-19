No Filipino hurt in Japan due to Typhoon Nanmadol: DFA

Fishing boats are seen moored as rain falls from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, at a port in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on Sunday. Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on Sept. 18 as the powerful typhoon churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate. Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

MANILA (UPDATE) — No Filipino was injured during Typhoon Nanmadol's onslaught in Japan, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

The Philippine Consulate General in Osaka said there were no Filipino casualties there as some of them living in Kagoshima Prefecture opted to heed the call of their local governments to stay in evacuation centers.

“As of today, no Filipino under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Consulate in Osaka has been affected or injured by typhoon Nanmadol. While some Filipinos in Kagoshima Prefecture have opted to heed the call of their local governments to evacuate to nearby evacuation centers, no Filipino has been permanently displaced by the storm,” the update read.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Osaka continues to monitor the situation and is in continuous contact with the Filipino community organizations under its jurisdiction, particularly in the southwestern area of Japan," it added.

The DFA also said that there were no Filipinos hurt from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Taiwan on Sunday.

“As of yesterday, MECO shared that there were no reports of Filipinos among the earthquake victims," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said.

The Department of Migrant Workers said it will extend aid and support to Filipino workers affected by the earthquake.

"I would like to assure our over 147,000 OFWs in Taiwan and their families that the DMW is ready to provide the needed assistance, particularly for those who have been affected by the earthquake,” DMW Secretary Susan Ople said.

She urged OFWs in Taiwan to follow the instructions of Taiwan authorities and manpower agencies, and to stay in touch with the Filipino community.

OFWs in need of assistance and information may contact the following hotlines and social media sites:

TAIPEI

Mobile: +886 932 218 057

Facebook / Messenger: POLO Taipei

TAICHUNG

Mobile: +886 966 537 732

Facebook / Messenger: Meco Polo Taichung

KAOHSIUNG

Mobile: +886 988 976 596

Facebook / Messenger: Meco Polo Owwa Kaohsiung

— report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

