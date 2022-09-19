President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) meets with the Filipino community in the United States at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sept. 18, 2022. Courtesy: Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles/Facebook

NEW YORK CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he hopes to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is set to deliver a speech Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to members of the Filipino community in New Jersey shortly after his arrival in the US on Monday (Manila time), Marcos expressed his intent to strengthen further the Philippines’ bilateral ties with its traditional ally the United States during his term as President.

“After all, our bilateral alliance with the United States is possibly as important policy as there is in the Philippines. Our relations with the United States remain strong and I believe we will make them stronger in the coming years,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday that the Philippine government is still in consultations with the White House and the National Security Council in Washington, DC for a possible meeting between the two leaders.

Marcos said he also hopes to hold meetings with other heads of state who will also be attending the UNGA.

“Alam niyo po, ‘yung nakikita natin kung minsan sa television doon sa malaking hall nila nagi-speech, 'pagkatapos po ng mga malalaking speech ay nagkikita-kita, mag-uusap-usap kami na bilateral, multilateral, kung ano pa mga iba't ibang meeting," Marcos said.

"Kaya’t ‘yun ay napaka-importante rin. Kaya’t ginawa namin na nakapagplano kami at humingi kami ng panahon dito sa mga napunta rito para sa General Assembly. Napunta sila rito ay sabi ko, pagkakataon na natin. At hindi natin sila mapupuntahan sa kanilang bansa, dito na natin silang kakausapin," he continued.

Aside from bilateral talks with his international caunterparts, the President is also set to meet with business leaders in a series of events, including a Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) where he is scheduled to also deliver a speech.

The event is “expected to attract institutional investors, senior corporate executives, business analyts, as well as academics, think tanks, and entrepreneurs,” the DFA had said.

Marcos will also participate in CEO roundtables on targeted sectors, designed “to project the Philippines as an important emerging economy and investment destination in Asia.”

"Besides the meetings with the political leadership, it will also be for potential investors, other business leaders dahil gusto natin para paahunin nga natin, para pasiglahin natin ang ekonomiya na makapag-invest at ‘pag nag-invest mayroong bagong negosyo. Kapag may bagong negosyo, may trabaho,” he told the Filipino community.

“At iyon ngayon ang ating hinahanap dahil talagang maraming nahirapan, alam niyo naman ‘yun. Alam ko na madalas kayong nakikipag-usap sa inyong mga kaibigan, mga kamag-anak, sa nakaraang dalawang taon. At alam naman ninyo na wala naman siguro kahit sino sa buong mundo ang makapagsabi na hindi naramdaman ang kahit na anong epekto ng COVID," he added.

