Fire broke out on Judge Jimenez Street, Barangay Kamuning in Quezon City past midnight Monday and razed at least 4 establishments before it was placed under control.

A firefighter from Binondo said they received the call from the Bureau of Fire Protection around midnight. The fire was placed under control in about an hour.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of posting.