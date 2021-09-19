Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said she is “ready” to file her certificate of candidacy for president if chosen as the bet of a united opposition in the 2022 national elections.

“Assurance ko sa lahat, walang duda na 'pag ako ang unity candidate, handang-handa ako,” she said in her weekly radio program.

(I assure everyone, there's no doubt that if I become the unity candidate, I will be ready.)

Robredo said that given her mandate as vice president, she has been preparing to lead the nation in case she needed to replace the President.

“Matagal na nating pinaghandaan yan, kasi alam naman natin — ang number one mandate ng pangalawang pangulo, magsu-succeed 'pag may nangyari sa pangulo,” she said.

(I've been preparing for a long time because the number one mandate of the Vice President is to succeed if something happens to the President.)

“So day one ng aking pagka-vice president, obligasyon ko na pinaghahandaan ko yung eventuality na yun. Hindi sa hinihingi natin. 'Pag may nangyari, yun ang aking responsibility as Vice President.”

(Since day one of my vice presidency, it has been my obligation to prepare for that eventuality. It's not that I'm asking for it. It's just my responsibility as Vice President.)

Robredo on Friday said she was ready to face former senator Bongbong Marcos whom she beat in the 2016 vice presidential race.

She said whoever the opposition will chose to field in 2022, two objectives must be met:

“Yung pagkakandidato ko ba, makakatulong ba siya sa ayaw nating mangyari? Na itong administrasyong ito mag-continue sa 2022? Na si Marcos, bumalik in power? 'Di ba yan ang ayaw nating mangyari?” she said.

(If I run, will it help us avoid what we don't want to happen? For this administration to continue in 2022? For the Marcoses to be back in power? That's what we don't want to happen, right?)

“Ang kinakatakutan ko, alam nating nakikita na natin ngayon na grabe ang korupsyon at the height of the pandemic. Napakadelikado sa bansa na magpatuloy pa ito. Alam natin ang ginawa ni Marcos sa Pilipinas, 'di speculation,” she added.

(What I fear is, we already see corruption at the height of the pandemic. It would be very dangerous if this continues. We know what Marcos did to the Philippines. It's not speculation.)

Robredo also confirmed plans to meet with Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, both potential presidential candidates in 2022.

The filing of candidacies for the 2022 polls opens on Oct. 1.

So far, only Sen. Panfilo Lacson has categorically declared his intention to run for president next year.