CHED: Chinese students may now study in at least 10 PH universities

MANILA - At least 10 Philippine universities have signed an agreement with several Chinese universities to accommodate Chinese students who are interested to pursue their studies in the Philippines.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Prospero De Vera in a televised briefing said that he witnessed the signing during a special session with ministers of education who attended the China-ASEAN Cooperation Week held recently at Guiyang Province in China.

“Patok na patok at maraming gustong mag-aral na Chinese nationals sa Philippines for three reasons: May kalidad ang edukasyon; affordable, at Ingles ang pagtuturo,” De Vera said.

CHED is facilitating the “creation of pathways on both sides” to allow Chinese students to study selected fields at Philippine higher education institutions and vice versa.

“Ito’y realization ng pagbisita ni Pangulong Marcos sa China early this year, kasi mayroong sinabi doon about the importance of higher education. At mayroon tayong memorandum of agreement between CHED and the ministry of China in 2019, so iyan ang ating ini-implement ngayon,” De Vera said.

RELATED VIDEO