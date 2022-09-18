MANILA - A man convicted in 2009 for homicide despite his absence during his trial was nabbed by police on Saturday in Muntinlupa City.

Personnel of the Southern Police District arrested Ricky Candelaria, 37, who went into hiding after being apprehended in 2003 for homicide.

Police said that after being released on bail, Candelaria did not appear anymore in court for his trial.

Candelaria said his case stemmed from a violent encounter with this friend, which resulted in the latter's death.

He said he was cooking outside his home in Muntinlupa when his friend attacked him.

"Hindi sinasadya po yung pangyayari. Bigla niya po akong sinaktan. Sinipa po ako, tapos pinalo ako ng sanseng mainit. Kinuha ko po yung kutsilyong pangluto, tinamaan po siya sa paa. Kaya po siya may sugat sa kamay, inaagaw kasi niya yun," said Candelaria.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died due to blood loss and cardiac arrest.

Candelaria said that while in hiding, he tried to earn money by painting houses in order to provide for his child's needs.

"Kung saan po ang trabaho, andun po (ako). Nagkaanak na po kasi ako nun, walang susuporta sa bata," he said.

Candelaria will be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison, police said.