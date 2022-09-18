A student takes part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque City on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The chairman of the Senate basic education committee on Sunday said he is seeking the creation of an online library that would give elementary and high school students free access to digitized copies of learning materials.

In a statement, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said he has filed Senate Bill No. 477 or the Philippine Online Library Act, under which the Department of Education (DepEd) would be mandated to create "digitized copies of all textbooks and reference books it deems necessary for the public education of our elementary and secondary learners."

"These will be compiled in the proposed Philippine Online Library, which shall be jointly managed by the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)," he said.

The DepEd and National Library of the Philippines will also have joint custodies over the digitized materials, Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said digital education tools can ensure learning continuity in times of disruptions.

"While we return to face-to-face classes, our public libraries, one of the country’s pathways to educational resources, should remain pandemic-proof – ubiquitous and accessible – regardless of the geographical location and type of device used by the learners," he said.

Gatchalian said the DepEd must provide "computers, laptops, and other appropriate devices to all public elementary and secondary schools nationwide" to ensure access to the materials, while the DICT should secure "free, reliable, and secure internet access" in schools.

In 2021, the DepEd and DICT signed an agreement to roll out the Public Education Network project, which aims to provide connectivity to all of the agency's offices and public schools, especially those in far-flung areas.

At the height of the pandemic, students learned from their homes through distance learning methods, such as modules and online classes, after the government banned in-person classes.

But many students, teachers and parents have complained of challenges with distance learning, citing uneven access to technology and unreliable internet connectivity.

The education department has ordered that all schools must resume in-person classes at full capacity by November 2.

