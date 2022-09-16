Super typhoon Josie exits PAR, heads for Japan

PAGASA image

MANILA - Super typhoon Josie has left the Philippine area of responsibility and is heading for Japan, PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 pm bulletin, PAGASA said Josie was recently sighted 1,375 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center with 230 gusts.

The state weather bureau said the center of the tropical cyclone left the PAR at 10 p.m., two hours after it became a super typhoon.

Although it has left the PAR, the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Josie may still bring monsoon rains over Western Visayas and portions of the western section of Southern Luzon.

"In the next 24 hours, occasional gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near-gale strength due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Josie will be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous/upland areas) over Visayas, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region," PAGASA said.

