Lanao del Sur town councilor, 3 others nabbed with P6.8 million-worth 'shabu'

Courtesy of PDEA-BARMM

MANILA - Authorities seized some P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu from a town councilor, 2 former councilors, and another cohort during a buy-bust operation in Marawi City Thursday afternoon.

Tagoloan municipal councilor Simpanor Capal Salic of Lanao del Sur is among those arrested, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM).

Anti-narcotics, police and military personnel seized 1 kilogram of suspected shabu, buy-bust money amounting to P1.8 million, mobile phones and 2 sports utility vehicles (SUVs), the PDEA-BARMM said.

They will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

- Reports from Lerio Bompat