House records another COVID-19 case, total now at 76

MANILA - A staff of a lawmaker who earlier contracted COVID-19 has been infected, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said Thursday.

The personnel of Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas last went to the House of Representatives in Quezon City on September 1 but "didn't have any significant contact with employees of other offices," according to Montales.

A confirmed case has recovered, he added. Active virus cases at the chamber remain at 15.

The Philippines as of Wednesday reported 272,934 cases of COVID-19, with 207,858 recoveries and 4,732 deaths.

--Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News