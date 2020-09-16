Party-list solon contracts COVID-19; House cases now at 75

MANILA (UPDATE) - Another lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said Wednesday.

Gabriela Party-List Rep. Arlene Brosas is the 10th lawmaker to contract COVID-19 and is among 15 active cases at the chamber, he said.

In a statement, Brosas said she believes she contracted the virus from exposure at the House of Representatives last Sept. 2. She said it was the only place she had been to with known cases.

“I have experienced mild symptoms in the past few days and got myself tested immediately. I also immediately went under quarantine. As soon as the result came out today, I immediately informed the House of Representatives and all close contacts,” said Brosas.

Brosas added that she is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She would still continue to participate in budget deliberations online, as well as push for a higher budget for health and other social services.

The House of Representatives so far has recorded 75 cases of the respiratory illness. — Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News