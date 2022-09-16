Marcos urges military to support Bangsamoro peace process

Screengrab from RTVM



MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has urged the military to support the peace process in Bangsamoro region, but said that they should still keep an eye on extremists wanting to sow discord and violence.

Marcos, who attended the Bangsamoro Transition Authority's inaugural session for 2022 to 2025 on Thursday, said the people in the region should be given the chance to form their government after years of conflict.

"We have been able to show them the way forward, that hindi na talaga pwede na patuloy na lang nang patuloy ang laban at dapat naman para… Kawawa naman ang tao," Marcos told the 6th Infantry Division.

"‘Yun ang role palagay ko is – the military is to support the peace, that is the peace process, that is what the peace process is now, and that is what we need to continue to support," he added.

The President said the military should "not let their guard down" while the threat remains from extremist groups.

"‘Yun, nandiyan pa rin ang threat sa inyo diyan, kaya’t you cannot let your guard down also. You have to stay vigilant and stay careful so that this peace process, hindi naman pumutok ito," he said.

"Pagka may nangyari, eh tigil lahat. We will have to start again and talk to everybody again."

Marcos said while the things that the BTA accomplished may be impressive, it needs to do more in terms of passing crucial legislations for its economy and human resources.

Meanwhile, BTA Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said they would file "more than 20 Cabinet bills" at the start of the parliament's formal session.

These bills, he said, include priority measures such as the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and the Bangsamoro Government Code, which they aim to pass by the end of this year or early 2023.

