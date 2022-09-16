Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday sounded the alarm on the road crashes in Metro Manila, many of which were caused by drunk driving.

Lawyer Alex Sabaton, LTO's legal assistant to the assistant secretary, said there has been a spike in drunk and driving violations, already killing 16.

Majority or 385 out of 407 of the drivers involved in road crash incidents in the capital region so far this year tested positive for alcohol intoxication or drug use, Sabaton noted.

"Ibig sabihin, consistent ito sa mga data na inilalabas ng [Metropolitan Manila Development Authority], pati ng online surveillance injury system ng DOH kung saan sinasabi doon na sa Metro Manila, ang pangunahing sanhi ng pagkakaroon ng road crashes ay tinatawag natin na... alcohol," Sabaton said in a public briefing.

(It means that the data being released by the MMDA, including the online surveillance injury system of the DOH in Metro Manila are consistent with the findings that road crashes in Metro Manila are caused by alcohol intoxication.)

Citing data from the MMDA, the lawyer said the peak hours of road crashes in the region were between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

He said the national police, Highway Patrol Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency continue to implement "Oplan Harabas" to go after intoxicated drivers or those suspected using drugs while driving.

"Ang idea dito is masawata natin 'yung mga, lalo na doon sa public utility druvers na gumagawa ng droga o lango sa alak tuwing sila ay namamasada," he said.

Under Republic Act No. 10586, "if the violation resulted in homicide, the penalty provided in Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code and a fine ranging from P300,000.00 to P500,000.00 shall be imposed."

A non-professional driver's license will be confiscated and suspended for at least 12 months for the first conviction, while professional driver's licenses will be perpetually revoked.

