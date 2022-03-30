An image from the "Power of No" campaign. Handout

MANILA -- Alcohol companies have teamed up with civil society and local authorities for a campaign that aims to reduce drunk driving among the youth.

"Power of No" uses social media to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drunk driving in the country. The initiative was launched by the Alcoholic Beverages Alliance of the Philippines (ABAPI) and the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), with endorsement from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"Human factor is a big factor in most road accidents. While there are laws against drunk driving, it is critical to raise awareness as well on this high-risk behavior. Not only is it a criminal offense, but also puts lives in danger," said Police B/Gen Eric Noble, director for PNP's police community affairs and development group.

"Power of No" is part of a regional campaign that also includes Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Educational content such as teaser videos and commercials will be posted on the "Power of No" Facebook page over a six-week period, targeting 10 million young adults of legal drinking age.

Aside from social media content, ABAPI and AAP said they plan to work with partners and stakeholders to educate young motorists and measure the campaign's impact on behavior change.

“We must work together to reduce road accidents caused by harmful alcohol consumption. The industry stands ready to help promote responsible driving and shift behavioral norms," said ABAPI board member Fadil Tasgin.

"Raising awareness of the profound consequences of 'drinking and driving' to reinforce the message that drink driving is socially unacceptable among young adults will save lives. We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking and vital pan-Asian initiative," added AAP president Joe Ferreria.