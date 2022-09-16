DPWH flagged for underutilization of funds

Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along riverside drive in Las Piñas on September 9, 2021. Tropical Storm Jolina brought in heavy rains that caused waist-deep flooding in the area yesterday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has been flagged for failing to use its Quick Response Funds (QRS).

This was the findings of the House of Representatives' in house think tank, the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), in its Agency Budget Notes for 2023 analyzing the DPWH items in the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

"Although the funding for the replenishment of the Quick Response Fund under the GAA 2020 amounting to P2.6 billion has a disbursement rate of 75.1 percent, the second replenishment of the QRF under the Bayanihan 2 amounting to P1.8 billion has a disbursement rate of merely 20 percent. Worse, the QRF funds amounting to P1.4 billion under the GAA 2021 has remained unobligated and undisbursed even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021," the office said.

Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda also inquired into the status of the QRF during the agency's budget briefing Friday.

DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan said they have spent more of the funds.

Bonoan assured the lawmaker that their agency's fund utilization has improved.

"While it's true that the disbursement rate at this point in time seems to be a little low, there has been, I'm confident we will be able to maintain the same absorptive capacity of 90 percent by the end of the year. We have had several payables that we are now requesting the Department of Budget and Management for the release of cash obligations at this time. We are just awaiting that they are payables that will increase our absorptive capacity in 2022," Bonoan said.

The budget briefer submitted to the House Appropriations panel indicated that for 2023, DPWH is spending P675.38 billion in infrastructure spending.

