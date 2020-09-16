PNP chief: Metro Manila top cop Sinas 'deserves promotion'

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas during the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs committee hearing on a spate of killings in Negros at the Philippine Senate on Aug. 27, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Controversial Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas "deserves" a promotion, the new head of the Philippine National Police said Wednesday, as he mulled movements in the 200,000-strong law enforcement agency.

Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who was tapped as PNP chief this month, said he was considering recommending the promotion of 5 officers to 3-star generals.

Sinas "has done good things," Cascolan told ANC.

"We have to evaluate him properly. The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion, too," said the PNP chief.

"I think he has to be up at the Directorial Staff or a certain position that is for most especially for him... He is an expert most especially with regard to training of personnel and training of recruits," he added.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack Sinas, even while Luzon was, at the time, still under strict lockdown.

