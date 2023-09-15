No Filipino casualty reported so far in Libya floods: DFA

A general view of Derna, in Eastern Libya, on Wednesday, days after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the area resulting in the collapse of two dams and a flash flood which especially devastated the town of Derna. Mohamed Shalash, EPA-EFE

MANILA — There were no Filipino casualties reported so far in the massive flooding that hit eastern Libya, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that in the Libyan city of Derna, 90 Filipinos were reported safe and accounted for.

The Filipinos are employed in a hospital and were "still working since they are in high grounds", as part of the relief efforts, the official said in a televised briefing.

"Ang latest report, wala pang casualties kasi po sa Derna kung saan iyong main city kung saan tumama iyong bagyo, malapit na iyon sa border ng Egypt… At yung ating mga kababayan sa Libya, tumutulong nag-aambag sila para mag-contribute sa ating mga kababayan,” De Vega said.

(Per the latest report, there were no recorded casualties in the main city of Derna where the typhoon hit. It is near Egypt's border. Our fellow Filipinos in Libya are helping.)

“Maraming missing, maraming namatay, nakikidalamhati tayo sa ating mga kaibigan from Libya… pero walang Pilipino na namatay ayon sa ating Filipino community leaders. So that’s good news," he said.

(Many are missing and many died. We sympathize with our friends in Libya. But no Filipino died, based on our community leaders.)

De Vega urged Filipinos in affected areas to contact embassy officials if they need any assistance.

The tsunami-sized flash flood that swept the port city of Derna killed at least 4,000 people.

Electricity and internet connectivity in affected areas are expected to be restored by Saturday, De Vega said.

