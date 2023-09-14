GF accuses foreigner of molesting her 1-year-old baby

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Police arrested Thursday a 49-year-old male Arab national at a hotel in Quezon City after he was accused of molesting his girlfriend's one-year-old baby.

According to the foreigner's girlfriend, the suspect decided to check in to the hotel while on vacation in the Philippines from the United Arab Emirates.

She said she visited the foreigner with her 2 children, ages 1 and 13, and saw him take drugs while in the restroom.

"Pagpasok ko po sa CR meron po siyang... hinihithit... hindi niya na ako pinalabas. Sabi niya hithitin ko daw... pinag-take niya ako ng drugs," she claimed.

She added that when they were lying on the bed, the suspect asked her to turn around, unaware that he was actually molesting their one-year-old child.

"Nakita ko po 'yung anak ko hinihipuan niya... sobrang sakit," she said.

She said she had asked the suspect before if he was still using drugs, which he denied.

"Nagulat na lang ako na kaya pala laging ang tagal niya sa CR. Di niya pinapakita sakin," she said.

The foreigner, however, vehemently denied the allegations. "Liar, liar. I tell the truth. She's a liar," the suspect said.

PLt. Col. Resty Damaso, Masambong Police Station commander, said it was the girlfriend's sibling who sought help from the police. "Nakapagtext po siya agad kaya po pagkatext po sa kanyang kapatid... nirespondehan po kaagad."

During the operation, around 2 to 3 grams of illegal drugs were confiscated.

"Nakita natin dun yung foreigner na gumagamit ng illegal na droga," Damaso said.

The suspect will face charges of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, violation of Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

Counseling will be provided to the victims to aid in their recovery process. The investigation will also look into the source of the illegal drugs confiscated.

