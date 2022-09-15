Watch more News on iWantTFC

As the world strives to return to normalcy even as the fight against Covid-19 continues, the Philippine Nurses Association of North Houston (PNANH) is making it a priority to recognize the heroism of Filipino frontliners, especially during the most challenging period of their careers.

"Some of them are also directors and managers, and really have that high position in each of their organizations that they belong to. And we're very proud of that," PNANH President Dr. Mila Sprouse said. "We are Filipinos and we are known to be resilient. We are known to be agile and that's what we showed everyone."



Established in 2011, the group recently held its annual Scholarship and Awards Gala, with the goal of also raising funds to support nursing education.

"We do a lot of education, missions and outreach activities and of course we strive for excellence among the nurses," PNANH Past President Myrah Ubas noted.

Sprouse added that it is their mission to promote Filipino American nurses' positive image in the healthcare industry by presenting awards for Nurse of the Year, and excellence in clinical nursing, research, education and informatics.

It was a welcome break for the awardees who know all too well the devastating impacts of Covid-19.

"I see one family member or friend going before us, one after the other. It's really hard but even though you're a nurse, you see a lot of sick people in the hospital, still it hits home. It’s really tough," Jingle Alcazaren, Nurse Practitioner Excellence Awardee Jingle Alcazaren shared.

Three nursing students also received scholarships from the organization. One of them is Angela Degracia, who said nursing is already in her blood.

"Ever since I was younger I have always had a feeling I wanted to be a nurse. My mom is one and my aunts are one so lots of family members," Degracia said.

Though the pandemic brought new unprecedented challenges, Sprouse said Filipino nurses have managed to meet them head on and will continue to do so, because providing topnotch patient care is their passion.