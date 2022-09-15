Students enter their classrooms during a dry run exercise at the Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School in Taguig City on Aug. 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it was coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) to craft new guidelines on wearing face masks in schools.

DepEd Spokesman Michael Poa said the agency would update its health protocols in schools after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the use of face masks optional in outdoor areas.

"We will consult the DOH kasi may mga times na nasa open space din po ang ating mga learners and we will incorporate them doon sa naantalang health guidelines," Poa said in a press conference.

(We will consult the DOH because there are times when our learners go to open spaces. We will incorporate them in our health guidelines.)

"We will issue the guidelines very, very soon," he said.

Poa said the DepEd would also release data on the number of students and teachers who have contracted COVID-19 since the start of School Year 2022-2023, which saw many schools resume in-person classes at full capacity.

He said COVID-19 cases are expected in classroom settings but what the DepEd wants to prevent are "major surges."

