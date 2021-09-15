Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - All five hospitals in Baguio City are at full capacity as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, its health officer said Wednesday.

The city recorded 289 new cases on Sep. 11, the day the Philippines also tallied a new record-high, said Dr. Rowena Galpo.

"This was even higher than the April 2021 na surge natin (surge we experienced)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Previously, Baguio reported 50 to 60 daily cases early August, which then increased to 80 to 90 cases 2 weeks later, she added.

State-run Baguio General Hospital and the 4 private hospitals in the city have reached their "maximum capacity," she said.

Baguio is "trying our best" to hire additional manpower, she added.

"Although ang advisory naman nila as long as magkaroon ng vacant beds pwede naman silang tumanggap ng mga pasyente," she said.

(Although they advised that they will accept patients as soon as there are vacant beds.)

Hospitals' supply of oxygen and medicine, except for tocilizumab, are still "okay," according to Galpo.

The city has so far fully vaccinated 113,148 or 40 percent of its 281,000 eligible population, she said. Some 170.424 or 60 percent have yet to receive their second dose, she added.

"Malaking tulong talaga itong pagbakuna natin. Alam nating malaking proteksyon ang naibibigay ng bakuna," she said.

(Vaccination is a big help. We know how much protection the vaccine gives.)