Palace says Duterte filed SALN, denies efforts to conceal

President Rodrigo Duterte. File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has filed his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for the years 2018 and 2019, Malacañang said Tuesday even though the said documents are not available publicly.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque brushed off suspicion that Duterte was trying to hide information from the public as he noted that the 75-year-old leader's first executive order upon assuming office deals with transparency.

"What I’m sure about is that it has been filed," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

"I don’t think the President is keeping anything from the public," he added.

Roque said reporters can request a copy of the President's SALN through Executive Order No. 1, his version of the proposed Freedom of Information Bill for the executive branch of government.

But despite the said order and requests made by reporters, the documents have yet to be made public.

Last year, then Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the public release of Duterte's SALN depends on the Ombudsman.

Under the country's charter, all public officials and employees, whether regular or under temporary status, are required to file a SALN.

Making public the SALN of top government officials is important in ensuring transparency and accountability as it helps in the lifestyle check of officials.