Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Former Trade Undersecretary Vic Dimagiba, who was a co-host in DZMM TeleRadyo, has passed away. He was 73.

His son Victorio Dimagiba Jr., deputy consul-general of the Philippine consulate in the Canadian cities of Calgary and Alberta, confirmed his passing.

According to Dimagiba Jr., he and his wife were about to board their flight to Manila when they heard about the death of his father.

"Tinawagan po kami actually minutes before we boarded so I was already aware. It was very sad, but we are happy that the pain is over," he told TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

He did not disclose the cause of death.

Dimagiba Jr. shared an instance where even in Canada, he was asked if he was related to the former DTI official, who had a show on TeleRadyo for years.

"May isang beses na may hinatid ako na isang function ng Filipino organizations. Nilapitan ako kung kaano-ano ko si Undersecretary Vic Dimagiba," he said.

He said his father's wake is at the Sta. Maria della Strada Parish in Loyola, Quezon City from Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to Dimagiba Jr., viewing hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.