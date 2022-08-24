Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA—Catholic media personality Ilsa Reyes has passed away, a relative confirmed on Wednesday. She was 52.

Dr. Mario Festin, Reyes's cousin, said the evangelist had an aggressive illness that overcame her within weeks. Festin did not name the ailment.

"Akala namin mabibigyan pa ng gamot, pero humina na siya ng humina. Kaya 'yun, nagpahinga na siya," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Reyes died in a hospital after spending two weeks there, Festin said, and was cremated on Wednesday.

Festin described Reyes as kind and meek, adding he believes "she went straight to heaven" after her death.

"Lahat kami magpipinsan, laging siya ang pinupuntahan kapag kailangan namin ng dasal, counseling at healing prayers. 'Di 'yan nagagalit. Kahit nagagalit ka na sa kaniya, nakangit pa 'yan sa'yo," he said.

Festin said her passing might have been painful for their family, but they were also happy because it was peaceful for Reyes.

The doctor said Reyes's family wants private time over the next few days, but her wake will start next Monday until next Tuesday at Garden of the Divine Word, Christ the King Seminary in E. Rodriguez, Quezon City.

Reyes worked as an anchor for religious shows in DZMM TeleRadyo until they stopped airing in August 2020. A Catholic lay missionary, she was also an award-winning author.