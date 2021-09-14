Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and Senator Manny Pacquiao. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday filed a libel complaint against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, after the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ claimed that the boxer-lawmaker had a P3.5-billion project in his home province Sarangani.

The complaint was filed before the Makati Prosector's Office.

Quiboloy earlier alleged that Pacquiao had been involved in anomalies after the senator, who is rumored to be running for President in 2022, drew the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte for saying there is corruption in government.

Pacquiao had said the building that Quiboloy showed on his social media posts, dated back to 1996 and was not the one that he had constructed for P300 million to P500 million.

Pacquiao worked as Sarangani representative from 2010 to 2016.

More details to follow.

