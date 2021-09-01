Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and Senator Manny Pacquiao. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Senator Manny Pacquiao said Wednesday he will file a complaint against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, for spreading misinformation that the People's Champ allegedly had a P3.5 billion project in his home province Sarangani.

Pacquiao, who represented Sarangani from 2010 to 2016, said the building that Quiboloy showed on his social media posts dated back to 1996 and was not the one that he had constructed for P300 million to P500 million.

"Ito si Quiboloy po gumagawa ng issue na di niya alam. Dapat di siya nakikialam sa gobyerno. Magpokus na lang po siya dun sa pag-evangelize sa kanyang mga disipulong naniniwala sa kanya," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Quiboloy is making an issue out of thing he don't know. He should not meddle in government. He should focus on evangelizing his disciples.)

"Ako mismo magfa-file ng case against him. Desidido na po ako kasi may gobyerno naman tayo at pinagkakatiwalaan natin na lahat ng kasalanan ay idaing natin sa gobyerno at mabigyan ako ng katarungan at parusahan sila."

(I will personally file a case against him. I'm decided because our trust our government will give me justice and punish them.)

Quiboloy made the claims after Pacquiao drew the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte for saying there is corruption in government.