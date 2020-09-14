Philippines reports record-high 259 COVID deaths in a day as cases surge past 265,000

Commuters ride a passenger utility jeepney in Manila on September 14, 2020, as the transportation department eases the physical distancing rule in public transport systems. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported 259 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, the highest in a single day, as the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases swelled to over 265,000.

The record-high daily tally of fatalities due to coronavirus infection was noted after 253 cases previously reported as "recovered" turned out to be "deaths" during validation process, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached a total of 265,888 after the DOH announced 4,699 additional infections.

Majority or 1,498 of the new cases are from the National Capital Region, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

This is the 7th straight day that additional cases are more than 3,000. Before this, cases seemed to be on a declining trend, reaching just 1,000 to 2,000 a day.

Last week, the DOH claimed that the “irregularly high number of cases” reported were due to laboratories catching up on delayed reporting. Although daily reporting shows that majority of the cases are from the last 2 weeks.

The DOH said 15 laboratories were unable to submit their test results on time, for Monday’s new tally.

The country's active cases climbed to 53,754, as total recoveries stood at 207,504 and the death toll, 4,630.

The DOH reported 249 newly-recovered patients.

Experts from the University of the Philippines earlier said that the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines is improving. The UP OCTA Research group even downgraded its estimate for the total number of cases by end of September to only 310,000 to 330,000.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged. Her male companion, tagged as the country's second case, succumbed to the disease on Feb. 1, becoming the first COVID-related fatality in the Philippines and outside China.