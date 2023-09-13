MANILA - The price of local chili (siling labuyo) is now up due to damaged plantations in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on the Department of Agriculture's Bantay Presyo, the retail price of chili in Metro Manila is now at P500-720 per kilo.

According to the Bureau of Plant Industry, more than 100 hectares of chili plantation were damaged by typhoons.

"Majority kasi ng production areas natin is in Luzon, gravely affected talaga ng typhoon, yun po ang nag cause ng mabawasan supply natin, masira ang planting areas, wala masyadong ma harvest na mga sili," said BPI Deputy Spokesperson Henrick Exconde.

Exconde said the total damage on chili plantations reached P7.8 million.

The country depends on local production of this chili variety, which is not being imported.

The Department of Agriculture is now looking for ways to link other producers to wet markets in Metro Manila to bring down its price.

