PAGASA image

MANILA—Typhoon Inday remained slow outside of the Philippine area of responsibility on its way to the east coast of China where it is expected to make landfall, PAGASA said early Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Inday was sighted 560 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 170 gusts.

PAGASA maintained its gale warning for the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to Inday.

The state weather bureau said the typhoon is projected to make a possible landfall in the vicinity of Shanghai or Zhejiang, China.

"This typhoon is forecast to slowly weaken or possibly maintain its strength throughout the forecast period as it tracks over the East China Sea due to marginally favorable environment. Rapid weakening may take place once the typhoon makes landfall over the eastern portion of China," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.