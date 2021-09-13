DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Manila on September 16, 2019. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said his department is prepared to issue an immigration lookout bulletin (ILBO) order against around 8 people in connection with a Senate probe on how Department of Health funds on the COVID-19 pandemic were spent.

He didn't say, however, if this directly involves former presidential adviser Michael Yang or executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. who were ordered arrested by senators for giving "evasive" answers when questioned about alleged involvement in the questionable procurement of pandemic supplies by the firm.

Guevarra initially said that "the DOJ will issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against anyone upon receipt of a proper request from a person in interest, more so from a co-equal branch of government" but said he has not yet seen an official request for Yang.

Pressed for more details, he shared that "there is an ILBO ready for signing.

"But I will not see it until tomorrow. I think 8 persons are named therein," Guevarra told reporters.

"Not sure about their involvement in or connection with Pharmally, but the request came from the Senate."

Guevarra confirmed the upper chamber's request was "in connection" with its inquiry.

"The Senate inquiry involves Pharmally, among others, but I’m not sure about the respective connection of these 8 individuals to Pharmally (if they are officers, employees, etc)," he clarified.

Yang, a close friend of President Rodrigo Duterte, claimed earlier in a Senate hearing that he did not have anything to do with Pharmally.

The company, which supplied face masks, face shields and other medical equipment to the government, is facing allegations that its goods were overpriced.

It bagged contracts from the Procurement Service division of the Department of Budget and Management despite that it only had a paid-up capital of P625,000 in 2019.

Duterte has criticized senators conducting the probe into Pharmally and insisted that there was nothing anomalous in the DBM deals. He also defended Yang.

Senators, however, have said that the Senate "will not flinch" in its investigation into the allegedly anomalous deals.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO