This composite image shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. File photo/Kj Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., during the latter's 106th anniversary on Monday.

During a short ceremony in their hometown Batac in Ilocos Norte, Marcos Jr. offered a wreath of flowers at the Marcos Monument. Prior to this, his family attended a thanksgiving mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish in the same town.

In a speech, Marcos Jr. recalled the “rich legacy” of his late father.

“For the peace and order that he fought and stood for, the development that he inspired our own citizens to build, and the dreams that he left in the hearts of many, he remains a true Filipino and Ilocano icon, whose exceptional mind matched the nation-loving spirit that he possessed and that he demonstrated,” he said.

The President said he hoped that Marcos Sr.’s "values, ideals and visions for the country" would spur young leaders and government officials into “aspiring for greater roles and more meaningful endeavors.”

“It is not necessary for us to hold ceremonies, parades or the like to give credit to the efforts and sacrifices of Apo Lakay and those who have gone before him who share a deep and committed love for the Philippines," Marcos Jr. said, referring to his father.

"Instead, let us act in our small and unique ways to support govt, to support our people, and all the initiatives and programs, and continue to instill in every Filipino the sense of ownership and accountability in building our great nation,” he said.

The older Marcos was in power from 1965 until 1986. He imposed martial law from 1972 until 1981, a period marred by corruption and human rights abuses.

After Monday's program, the President sampled local vegetable dishes and other Ilocos Norte delicacies at the Natnateng Cook-off showdown, which is part of the commemoration of his father's 106th birthday.

Malacañang earlier declared September 11, 2023 as a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte to mark the older Marcos' birthday.