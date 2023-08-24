Sept. 11, 2023 a holiday in Ilocos Norte for Marcos Sr.'s birthday

The Marcos Family during the interment ceremony at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani on Friday. Imee Marcos Facebook Page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has declared September 11, 2023 a special non-working day in Ilocos Norte province to commemorate the 106th birth anniversary of his namesake father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

Proclamation No. 327, signed on Aug. 23, 2023, said residents in the Marcos' home province should "be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration."

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the proclamation on behalf of the President.

During his first year in office, Marcos Jr. resurrected some of his father's projects, such as the Masagana rice production program and the Kadiwa store system.

Marcos Sr. was in power from 1965 until 1986. The older Marcos imposed martial law from 1972 until 1981, a period marred by corruption and human rights abuses.

Marcos has claimed his family was portrayed as villains in Philippine politics for several decades because “victors write history.”

