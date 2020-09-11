Cardinal Tagle tests positive for COVID-19: Vatican

Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, the current prefect of the Holy Office's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in the Vatican. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Vatican said Friday.

According to the Vatican's German language news website, Tagle got the result upon his arrival in Manila. He is reportedly asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

Necessary checks are being carried out on those who have come into contact with Cardinal Tagle in the past few days, the Vatican said.

Tagle was in Turin this week to take part in the episcopal ordination of the new Apostolic Nuncio for Mongolia, Fr Giorgio Marengo.

Tagle is the current prefect of the Holy Office's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

(More details to come.)