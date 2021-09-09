MANILA—Police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized more than 200 kilos of suspected shabu in two anti-drug operations in Bacoor and Imus cities in Cavite Thursday night.
The amount of drugs was worth more than P1.5 billion.
Two men with suspected links to a Chinese drug syndicate were killed in the operation at a subdivision in Molino III, Bacoor.
Hundreds of Chinese-labeled packs of suspected shabu estimated at 181 kilos or about P1.23 billion worth were seized at the site.
Meanwhile, a married couple aged 45 and 47 was arrested in the operation in Bahayang Pag-Asa, Barangay Magdalo in Imus.
Authorities confiscated dozens of similarly packed shabu valued at over P326 million.
This came 2 days after a succession of PDEA-led anti-drug operations in Candelaria town, Zambales, where 4 alleged Chinese drug dealers died in an encounter and 3 other Chinese men were arrested, one of them a man considered one of the top shabu importers based in the Philippines.
About 580 kilos or more than P3.9 billion worth of shabu were seized in the 2 operations.
