Palace spokesman Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on Sept. 7, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Malacañang's spokesman Harry Roque on Friday drew public ire for a leaked video of an online meeting where he lampooned health leaders.

In videos obtained by the Inquirer, Roque was recorded saying the government considered economic ramifications and people who would go hungry in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

“It does not mean that we care any less. And let me point out to everyone, this group, they have never said anything good about the government response,” he said, raising his voice and jabbing a finger at the computer screen.

Roque was reportedly responding to Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, who urged the government not to relax curbs in Metro Manila for fear that COVID-19 cases would continue to soar.

“Do not sit there as if you’re the only ones right. We’re trying to achieve total health. Who wants COVID to kill people?” Roque told Limpin in the video.

“Are you saying that only medical frontliners are concerned about the health of the people? We all want to save lives. For crying out loud, no one in the government wants a single life lost. No one!”

“How dare you think that we are not considering steps to prevent the loss of lives?” he added.

An official was then heard telling Roque, "Relax, partner, relax."

Asked for an explanation of his behavior, Roque only said in a text message, "IATF meets are secret."

He is set to lead a press briefing later Friday.

Government on Tuesday night announced it was deferring the capital region's looser lockdown, just hours before its supposed pilot run.

Health workers “deserve an apology for this rude behavior,” former government adviser Dr. Tony Leachon said on Twitter.

Dr. Leni Sara of the Shape Up to Defeat COVID-19 group agreed Roque owed an apology to medical professionals.

“Tumigil ka. Sumusobra ka na. Binastos mo na ang mga nagtatrabaho at ang mga nagliligtas ng mga pasyente. Binastos mo! You should apologize to them,” she said in an online media forum.

(Stop it. You've gone overboard. You disrespected those working and saving patients. You disrespected them!)

The hashtag #kalmaAkoLangTo, which Roque has been using for months on social media, was trending on Twitter as of 11 AM, with social media users calling out his outburst.

At least 103 medical workers have died during the pandemic, among some 33,500 coronavirus fatalities overall.

Scores of health workers held protests last week to demand an end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits, as pressure built in hospitals fighting one of Asia's longest-running coronavirus outbreaks.

The Medical Action Group (MAG) recently said President Rodrigo Duterte had no right to run for vice president in 2022 because of supposed "failure of policies" and anomalies in government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hindi ko po alam kung saang planeta nakatira ‘yang mga health workers na ayaw kay Presidente kasi buong daigdig po ang sinasalanta ng ganitong problema," Roque said of the group on Tuesday.

(I don't know what planet these health workers are from because the entire world is being devastated by this problem.)



The health department on Thursday reported 22,820 coronavirus cases, a new daily record. It said total confirmed cases rose to 2.16 million, while deaths reached 34,733.

— With a report from Reuters