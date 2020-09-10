UP raises over P4 million for students without means for remote learning

The University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN/File

MANILA - The University of the Philippines said Thursday it has raised more than P4 million to support its students who cannot afford tools for remote learning as it also warned against scammers posing as people from the donation drive.

In a social media post, the state university said it was able to raise such amount more than a month since the launch of the Kaagapay sa Pag-aaral ng Iskolar ng Bayan project.

"We have been able to raise a total of PhP 4,126,109.39 and $16,800, with more pledges coming in from benevolent donors," the university said.

UP started the Kaagapay project to buy remote learning tools for over 5,600 students, whose households were left financially vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the university also warned against scammers posing as people working with the Kaagapay project.

Potential victims will receive an email coming from "[email protected]," which contains the attached file "HUMINGI NG PARA SA ALOK 09-09-2020·pdf.zip.exe," according to UP.

"Do not click this file or any other files and links provided in said email. Please delete this email immediately," UP said in a statement.

Suspicious websites, emails and social media posts may be reported through [email protected], the university added.

UP also pushed through with starting classes on Thursday despite calls from students for a postponement due to concerns on the shift to remote learning.

In-person classes remain prohibited until a COVID-19 vaccine is made available in the country.