PRC cancels medical board exam in Metro Manila

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday it cancelled the conduct of the Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE) this month in Metro Manila following widespread calls from students groups to postpone the test.

In a Facebook post, the PRC said the PLE originally scheduled on September 11, 12, 18 and 19 in the capital region have been cancelled. It did not state any reason.

But the PLE scheduled on the same dates in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga will still proceed, the commission said.

The Philippine Medical Students Association and National Union of Students of the Philippines earlier called for the postponement of the board exam as the country faced a surge in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant.

Aside from the PLE, the PRC said the Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (QAFMP) scheduled on Sept. 13 and 20 in Metro Manila is also cancelled.

The PRC said affected examinees in the capital region "may take the next succeeding examination without forfeiture of their examination fees."

