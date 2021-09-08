Residents line up to register as voters for the 2022 national elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on September 07, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Wednesday tallied 12,751 more COVID-19 cases, the health department said, just as Metro Manila remained under the second strictest lockdown level amid record infections due to the community transmission of the Delta variant.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the relatively low cases posted on Wednesday was due to some "technical issues" that hounded their data repository system COVIDKaya on Tuesday.

"This issue is currently being resolved with the Department of Information and Communications Technology. We can expect higher numbers in the next few days as we resolve the issue," the note from the agency read.

The country's total recorded cases stood at 2,134,005, wherein 151,135 or 7.1 percent are still active infections, the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin showed.

Positivity rate is at 28.1 percent, which means nearly 3 in 10 people screened for the virus had positive results.

There were also 174 COVID-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 34,672.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 20,151 to 1,948,198.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The National Capital Region was supposed to shift to the looser general community quarantine (GCQ) with alert levels system starting Wednesday, but authorities postponed it until Sept. 15 due to several questions on the implementation, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said.

The region is still under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the government hopes to vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by yearend, then reach 90 million vaccinated Filipinos by the first quarter of 2022.

