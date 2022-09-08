MANILA — The Philippine government has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to deny its prosecutor's request to resume the probe on the country's drug war.

In a press statement Thursday, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) enumerated 3 reasons to deny the request: jurisdiction, admissibility, and complimentarity.

"The ICC has no jurisdiction over the situation of the Philippines," the OSG said in one of its arguments.

"The alleged murder incidents that happened during the relevant period do not constitute 'crimes against humanity,' considering that said incidents do not qualify as an 'attack' against the civilian population. Furthermore, the said occurrences were not in the furtherance of a state or organizational policy to commit such attack," it added.

The OSG also argued that under Article 17 of the Rome Statute, the situation of the Philippines is inadmissible, as the complaints filed before the ICC are already being investigated and prosecuted the "proper agencies."

"The State is neither unwilling or unable to carry out these domestic proceedings. A report on the progress of these investigations was included in the submission," it said.

The government also argued before the ICC that under complimentary principle, the international prosecutor's investigation into the drug war may be considered unwarranted as "state-level investigative proceedings should take precedence."

The OSG added that that in its submission to the ICC, the Philippines also presented information showing that inquiries were made into the drug-related killings in the Davao region between 2011 and 2016, and that non-murder crimes committed in connection with the drug war are also being probed.

"For context, the Philippine Government also explained to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber the extent of the drug problem in the Philippines and the process of investigating and prosecuting drug-related offenses under the Philippine legal and judicial system," the OSG said.

The Philippines' observation on the ICC prosecutor's request was submitted on Thursday through the Philippine Embassy at The Hague, Netherlands, where the court is situated.

Last July, the ICC's pre-trial chamber had asked government and drug war victims and their families to comment on the prosecutor's request.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had also said last August that the Philippines "has no intention of joining the ICC."

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

