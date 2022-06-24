ICC Prosecutor wants to resume probe on PH drug war

Family, neighbors, and supporters of Kian delos Santos pay tribute at the site where he was slain at in Caloocan City on August 15, 2018. Delos Santos was killed after being apprehended by police during their anti-drug campaign. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/file

Khan: PH govt submitted insufficient information

MANILA — International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to allow his office to resume its probe into the drug war in the Philippines despite a request from the Philippine government to defer it.

In a 53-page request uploaded on the ICC’s website late Friday night Manila time, Khan said the Philippine government has not shown it has investigated or is investigating crimes within the ICC’s jurisdiction, after his office analyzed the Philippine government’s deferral request.

Khan also said the investigation conducted by the Philippine government "does not sufficiently mirror the investigation to be conducted by the Prosecution.”

Philippine probes, he said, do not look into crimes committed before July 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte took office and started his bloody war on drugs and neither does it cover crimes other than murder carried out by police such as torture and unlawful imprisonment.

“The GovPH does not appear to be investigating whether any of the alleged crimes were committed pursuant to a policy or occurred systemically, or whether any person in the higher echelons of the police or government may be criminally responsible. For these reasons alone, the Court should not defer to the GovPH’s investigation,” he said.

Khan also said the information provided by the Philippine government are “insufficient” and refer only to a small portion of the killings in the drug war which do not lead to criminal prosecutions.

“Despite the Prosecution’s requests for further substantiation, the documents submitted by the GovPH largely consist of lists of cases, which do not provide evidence of sufficient specificity and probative value to establish concrete and progressive investigative steps to ascertain criminal responsibility within the parameters of the Court’s intended investigation,” he said.

“Even then, the cases referenced by the GovPH relate only to a small proportion of the criminal conduct that allegedly took place in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, in the context of the “war on drugs” (“WoD”),” he added.

“In addition, the GovPH refers to non-penal initiatives and proceedings, which do not result in criminal prosecutions and are therefore irrelevant to the Chamber’s analysis under article 18.”

Article 18(2) of the Rome Statute allows a state to ask the ICC Prosecutor to defer to its own investigation of the criminal acts which may constitute crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC such as crimes against humanity.

Khan recommended instead that the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber authorize the resumption of his office’s probe into the situation in the Philippines and to allow victims or their representatives to file written submissions on the Philippine government's request to defer the ICC probe within a "reasonable but limited time."

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, in September last year, authorized the ICC Prosecutor to proceed with its probe of the drug war in the Philippines from July 1, 2016 when Duterte became President until March 16, 2019, when the Philippines withdrew from the ICC.

The investigation will also cover Duterte’s time as mayor and vice mayor of Davao City since the Philippines became part of the ICC on November 1, 2011.

The ICC Prosecutor suspended its probe in November 2021 due to a request from the Philippine government.