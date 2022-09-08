Gatchalian questions PS-DBM's DepEd laptop procurement

MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has raised questions on inconsistencies in the bidding process employed by the officials of the Procurement Service- Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

Speaking during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Gatchalian said invitation to bid for the procurement of laptops for the Department of Education was issued even without a signed memorandum of agreement.

The senator quoted Ulysses Mora, chairperson of the Special Bids and Awards Committee of the PS-DBM, based on the minutes of a meeting.

"Kung wala pa nung May 5 na MOA, nung May 10, 2021 meron nang invitation to bid… Ano po ang legal basis ng invitation to bid? Walang MOA eh," Gatchalian asked.

"Meron pong MOA pero dina-draft lang po o fina-finalize,” Mora replied.

He said upon checking the MOA, it was actually signed in February 2021.

“You didn’t take the initiative to review kung meron nang MOA. Kasi importante po eh... the procurement won’t happen without a legal basis, and the legal basis is the MOA. But as late as May 5, you said there was no (signed) MOA," Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian then turned to former PS-DBM OIC-Executive Director Atty. Lloyd Christopher Lao for clarification.

Lao can only provide scenarios as to why this happened.

“I think we were conducting the negotiations. I think the MOA was initially signed by us, however there are certain corrections to be made that's why may babaguhin... I’m also not sure how it is transferred from my office to DepEd,” Lao said.

The Blue Ribbon Committee plans to invite more witnesses as it continues the hearing regarding the controversial procurement of laptops.

