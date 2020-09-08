DILG chief Año recovers from second bout of COVID-19

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año speaks to members of the press after attending a joint meeting with Metro Manila Mayors at the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Makati City on March 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will return to work Tuesday after he has "fully recovered" from his second bout of COVID-19, his department said.

Año tested negative for the coronavirus on Sep. 2 and had been declared by his doctors as "fit to work," according to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"We thank the public for your prayers and expressions of support to Secretary Año," he said in a statement.

Año, who also serves as co-chair of the National Task Force against COVID-19, announced last month that he had contracted the virus again.

In late March, he was the first member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet to be infected with COVID-19. He recovered from the disease, based on two negative test results, on April 8 and 13.