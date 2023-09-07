Residents stay on the lookout as rain continues to pour in San Mateo, Rizal on July 24, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine government has spent almost P2 trillion since 2016 for flood control yet the country continues to suffer from floods, a minority lawmaker lamented Thursday.

"From the data 2016 to 2023, 8 years... Yung flood control and drainage natin, we have already appropriated P1.177 trillion for flood control projects. Under the NEP 2024, DPWH is requesting another P257.125 billion," ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said during the budget briefing of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the House Appropriations Committee.

"Despite all this budget through the years, nakita natin palala yung ating flood... Sa tingin niyo po ba success itong mga project na ito para kontrolin ating mga flood?" Castro asked.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan argued that flood control is not a matter of engineering interventions alone, as he pointed out that the DPWH only handled engineering solutions.

"Flood control especially with the phenomenon of the climate change is actually a big challenge now not only to the department but to the entire country. I think flood control to address flood control has to be done holistically," Bonoan said.

"We have to look into the environmental issues and social issues to start it," Bonoan explained.

Castro however noted that even areas that were not flooded in the past have begun to suffer flooding.

The DPWH chief admitted that flooding has become the concern of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.