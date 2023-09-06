The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Marikina Representative Stella Quimbo on Wednesday asked Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) officials to temporarily stop collecting premium contributions from members.

Quimbo made the request during a hearing of the House Committee on Appropriation, where she presented data showing that PhilHealth had a net income of over P100 billion in 2022.

Quimbo said the earnings come from direct contributors or from the private and government workers, government subsidy and various investments.

"What is clear is ang laki po ng kinikita ng PhilHealth, hindi lang mula sa nagbabayad ng premium contribution tulad nating mga workers kung hindi pati rin yung government," Quimbo said.

Quimbo adds that the 5 percent premium being deducted from employees by PhilHealth could be used to purchase medical insurance plans for a year.

"Sa ngayon po malamang hindi niya po ito nakukuha mula sa Philhealth at sa laki po ng kinikita ng PhilHealth pwede ba nating pagisipan puwede ba munang i-suspend ang pagkolekta ng premiums mula sa aming mga workers," she added.

The officials, however, would not give a direct reply, prompting Quimbo to suggest that PhilHealth submit a written answer to her query.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth allocated a budget of P16.91 billion for their Konsulta Package in 2024.

This is higher compared to the 2023 budget of P8 billion this year.

