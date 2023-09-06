Hans Cacdac appointed DMW officer-in-charge: Palace

Then-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac during a briefing at the Department of Labor and Employment office in Manila on January 08, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

New NCIP chief named

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as the officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Malacañang said Wednesday.

The Presidential Communications Office posted the announcement on its social media page.

Cacdac, an undersecretary of welfare and foreign employment at the DMW, was previously the administrator at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Before this, he was the head of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Before assuming the top post at the POEA in 2012, Cacdac was an undersecretary for labor relations at the labor department.

He joined the DOLE in 2004 as executive director of the National Conciliation and Mediation Board and moved to the POEA as deputy administrator for licensing and adjudication in 2006.

Cacdac's appointment came two weeks after Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople passed away.

OTHER APPOINTEES

Marcos Jr. also appointed Jennifer Pia Las as the chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and Jose Lim IV as assistant secretary at the Department of Transportation.

Before being appointed NCIP chair, Las was an Ethnographic Commissioner for Central Mindanao under the agency.

Las succeeded Allen Capuyan, who was NCIP's chief since 2019.

