Department of Migrant Workers secretary Toots Ople. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, a staunch advocate of labor rights for overseas Filipino workers, has passed away, her family and her agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Ople went on medical leave immediately after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) last month.

Her family members told ABS-CBN News' Henry Omaga-Diaz she died peacefully earlier this day.

"Secretary Toots peacefully joined our Creator at around 1PM today, August 22, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones," the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a statement.

Ople was the founder of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute (Ople Center), a non-profit organization centered on OFW affairs, named after her father, who served as Labor minister during the administration of Marcos Jr.'s late father.

With degrees from the University of Santo Tomas and the Harvard Kennedy School, the incoming DMW Secretary was the first Filipino to sit in the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking.

She ran for senator in 2016 under the Nacionalista Party but failed to win a seat.

Years after her political defeat, Ople embarked on a battle with breast cancer, which she said was a factor for not immediately accepting the Cabinet post.

In May 2022, she accepted the post as Migrant Workers chief, vowing to take care even the families of OFWs.

More details to follow.