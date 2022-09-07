Handout from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Twitter. Handout from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Twitter. Handout from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Twitter. Handout from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Twitter.



MANILA — Singapore named an orchid after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Wednesday, the second day of his state visit to the Southeast Asian city-state.

The Filipino leader on Twitter extended his "deepest gratitude" to the Singaporean government for naming the "Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos" after him and his wife, who accompanied him in the trip.

The tradition is part of Singapore's "orchid diplomacy," in which it names or gives orchids to visiting heads of state in a bid to promote ties and goodwill, according to its National Library.

The orchid variety named after Marcos produces a cluster of 20 to 30 flowers around 50 to 70 centimeters long and 4 centimeters wide, according to a press release.

"The elegantly curled sepals have a white background adorned with lavender striations, while the distinguished petals are white with bluish mauve. They are complemented by a violet lip," it added.

Marcos is on the last leg of his state visit to Singapore. On Tuesday, he met the Filipino community at the National University of Singapore and vowed to improve conditions in the Philippines so they could go home.

The President also held separate bilateral meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob.

Marcos will return to the Philippines on Wednesday night and is expected to give a statement upon his arrival.

He concluded his first state visit to Indonesia earlier this week.

