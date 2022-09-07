George Garcia gets CA nod to sit as Comelec chairman

The Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices of the Commission on Appointments scrutinizes the qualifications and fitness of election lawyer George Erwin Garcia as chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia hurdled the Commission on Appointments' deliberation on his nomination, Wednesday, or months after failing to get the CA's approval for his appointment as one of the poll body's commissioners.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who sits as chairman of the powerful CA, endorsed the approval of Garcia's nomination before the body.

The confirmation was finalized Wednesday afternoon during the CA's plenary session.

During the hearing, Garcia highlighted the successes of the 2022 national and local elections held last May, during which he was still one of the commissioners.

"The most peaceful election so far in our history. Likewise the Comelec also received 83 percent trust rating from our people," he said.

Last June, Garcia's confirmation was bypassed by the CA in order to allow then-incoming Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to pick his Comelec appointees.

Two months later, Garcia was reappointed by Marcos at the Comelec, but this time as chairman.

Garcia was Marcos' counsel in his poll protest against 2016 rival, former vice president Leni Robredo.

RELATED VIDEO