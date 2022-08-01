Commissioner George Erwin Garcia speaks during the Comelec briefing at their headquarters on April 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- George Garcia, a veteran poll lawyer and former counsel of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr, has been appointed chair of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a message sent to reporters, Garcia shared a photo of his appointment document dated July 22 and signed Aug. 1.

Garcia represented Marcos in his poll protest against 2016 rival, former vice president Leni Robredo.

Garcia was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as Comelec commissioner last February but his confirmation was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

While a Comelec commissioner, Garcia inhibited from cases concerning previous clients to dispel concerns on conflict of interest.

"Para sa akin naman that’s part of lawyering... But I will be inhibiting from all the cases that I handled," Garcia told reporters.

Garcia disclosed he was also a lawyer at some point for presidential contenders Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

