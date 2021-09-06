MANILA—Some domestic flights were cancelled Wednesday because of bad weather brought by typhoon Jolina.

As of 5:40 a.m., the following flights were canceled flights due to bad weather at the destination:

(2P) PAL Express

2P 2981 Manila-Tacloban

2P 2982 Tacloban-Manila

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2, characterized by damaging gale-force to storm-force winds that will prevail or are expected in 24 hours, was raised over Tacloban.

Jolina was last estimated over the waters of Santo Niño town, Samar packing maximum sustain winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 180 kph.

It made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar.